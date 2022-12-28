Princess Eugenie Reportedly Has a Surprisingly Optimistic Plan For Reuniting Prince Harry & Prince William

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The U.K. media has always thought it was Kate Middleton who would be the peacemaker between Prince William and Prince Harry, but it’s looking like it might be someone else in the royal family: Princess Eugenie. Even though Eugenie is very close to Harry, she reportedly hasn’t taken sides in the brotherly feud.

Eugenie is “known for being diplomatic” in the cousin lineup and a royal insider believes that “it’s no surprise she’s been able to keep a foot in both camps.” They shared with Hollywood Life, “Eugenie’s still very close to William and Kate, she hasn’t taken sides or any nonsense like that. She loves them both.”

With the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, about to drop, it’s unlikely that peace will be brokered soon between William and Harry, but there is hope for the future. “Now, the hope is that with time she’ll be able to help heal the rift between the brothers,” the source added, “Certainly, no one is expecting her to make it happen overnight but if anyone can do it, she can.”

Eugenie was spotted at the Super Bowl with Harry in February, and along with their spouses, Jack Brooksbank and Meghan Markle, the foursome enjoyed private dinners up in Montecito. She even had a cameo in the couple’s Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, so it is clear she is tight with the Sussexes — and if she can work a miracle with William and Harry, she will be a true royal hero.

