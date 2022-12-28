Emma Heming Willis Proves Her Unwavering Love in Adorable Video of When She Fell in Love With Husband Bruce Willis

When the love between two people has been so strong for so many years, going back in time to reminisce makes all the feelings even stronger. For Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis‘ wife since 2009, that couldn’t be more true. On Dec 28, in the midst of the family’s many holiday celebrations, Emma posted an adorable video of her and her husband when they were first getting to know each other.

“It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head [over] heels in love with him 🤍 #loveofmylife,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. In the short video, the two lovebirds are seen riding down a slope, driving a snowmobile and posing for Instagram-worthy shots in the crisp white view.

“This makes my heart glow,” commented Bruce’s daughter Tallulah Willis. The actor, who was diagnosed with aphasia in March, shares daughters Tallulah, Scout and Rumer with ex-wife Demi Moore and youngest daughter Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Emma.

Most recently, the Willis family shared the exciting news that eldest sibling Rumer is pregnant with her first baby. Making Bruce and Moore grandparents for the first time, the entire family seems excited by the new bundle of joy.

“He is happy about becoming a grandpa,” a source told People. “He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together.” The source added, “Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more.”

Looks like Bruce's life right now is filled with so many blessings and love right now – just what he needs after a tough year!

