Sofia Vergara Rocking a Curve-Flaunting Tiny Black Bikini is Warming Our Freezing Hearts

Sofia Vergara isn’t a celebrity to hit the ski slopes during the holiday season, fans know they will always find her at the beach. So while others are stuck in a deep freeze, the 50-year-old actress is melting hearts everywhere with her stunning black bikini snapshot.

The Gen-X star pulled off a very Gen-Z move by sharing her OOTD (outfit of the day) with a bathroom-mirror selfie. She showed off her athletic shape in a black bikini with gold hardware on the bottom — it’s a fabulous look on her. Her hair had that beach-y style, and her subtle makeup had that sun-kissed glow about it as she stared soulfully into the mirror. She captioned the image, “Playa brisa y mar” which translates to “beach breeze and sea.”

The former Modern Family star has admitted over the years that she hates “to work out.” But don’t worry, she promises it’s still a big part of her health and wellness regimen. “I get in a bad mood when I have to do it! I’m not athletic. But I love dancing to Latin music, so I have a trainer who dances with me for an hour, three times a week,” she told Self magazine. “The truth is, you work out for health, and you do look better.”

While she thinks exercise is important for her mental and physical health, she’s a true believer that laughter is the best medicine. “I’m not afraid to look silly or dumb or ugly,” she shared. “That’s the way to do comedy. You cannot be thinking about whether your hair is perfect. If you can let go of your insecurities, you can be funny.”

