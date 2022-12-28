Carmen Electra Sizzled in Her Latest Cheeky Snapshot That Shows Off Her Steamy Black Lingerie Set

Carmen Electra gave a gift to her Instagram followers this holiday season that surely melted all of the snow and ice the winter has brought so far. The 50-year-old actress shared her naughtiest look for Christmas — and her fans were not complaining at all.

Wearing a steamy black set, Electra kneeled on red velvet couch that gave a cheeky view of the outfit. (See the photo HERE.) The snug bodysuit hugged her beautiful curves and showed off her toned dancer legs. The ensemble was accessorized with black sheer stockings, a garter belt, and sky-high Louboutin shoes (those red soles are a dead giveaway). It was a very sexy look from the former Baywatch star. She kept her caption simple, writing, “have a merry christmas,” with the red lips emoji next to it.

Carmen Electra goes back to her dance roots in her latest set of stunning photos. https://t.co/RdwkTw8W30 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 24, 2022

Electra, like Denise Richards, is proud to have taken control of her career in 2022 by joining the OnlyFans platform. While some critics may scoff at the adult social media site, she only sees the benefits. “I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this,'” she explained to People earlier the year.

She’s giving fans everything from “beauty tutorials” to “vacation content,” and of course the all-important “swimwear and lingerie photos.” She added, “People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos. You might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside.” It’s a sound business plan — Electra is following her heart and making money at the same time.

