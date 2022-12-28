Elizabeth Hurley’s Toned, Sun-Kissed Legs Are on Full Display as She Rocks the Trendy No-Pants Look

It looks like Elizabeth Hurley had a good Christmas holiday because she’s sharing one of the presents that was under her tree. At the same time, the 57-year-old actress is also rocking the hottest fashion trend for 2023: the no-pants look.

Hurley looked glowing and sun-kissed while wearing her new Doors of Perception piece that is “ethically sourced” and “sustainably produced,” designed by Patrick Cox. The white sweatshirt has various eyeballs all over it — and Hurley chose to showcase it by wearing that and nothing else. The article of clothing was just long enough to hit the top of her thighs while being just short enough to flaunt her gorgeous long legs.

She looked like she had just rolled out of bed and had that artfully styled hair with just a hint of makeup. It was an effortless way to showcase her friend’s artistry, whom she happily shouted out in the caption, writing, “Snuggling into my new Xmas pressie @doorsofperception_ibiza sweatshirt, designed by my glorious friend @thepatrickcox.” Now, that’s what we call a true pal! Cox seemed quite flattered by the attention and praised Hurley in the comments, “OMG- you’ve made my sweatshirt look soo sexy! So glad you like your pressie. Love you. Px.”

Hurley knows what it is like to be a small business owner as she is often sharing her latest fashions from her swim line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The pandemic didn’t even stop her from promoting the sexy and sleek swimsuits, and she because famous for wearing them in the shower or in the snow. Her cheeky sense of humor is what makes Hurley and her Instagram account so fabulous.

