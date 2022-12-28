All Three of Michael Jackson’s Kids Made a Rare Public Outing Together for Sweet Siblings Ski Day

All three of Michael Jackson’s kids, Prince Michael II (known as “Bigi”), Paris and Prince, are proving they’re one tight family in their newest family outing. Reported by Daily Mail, the three siblings enjoyed a ski trip by hitting the slopes in Lake Tahoe, CA, on Monday, Dec 27.

In the pictures, available here, eldest brother Prince, 25, is seen skiing while 20-year-old “Bigi” and 24-year-old Paris decided to snowboard instead.

Paris, who just recently released her newest EP with songs like “lighthouse” and “just you,” wore a padded brown jacket, a matching brown vest and dark pink pants. In addition to the snowboard boots, the Sex Appeal star also wore a fur-lined bomber hat (shop a dupe here!), matching pink gloves and white goggles.

Prince, on the other hand, looked as warm as ever in a full black ensemble with just his head poking out. Youngest sibling “Bigi” was also ultra-covered up wearing a black winter coat, beige trousers, and a black ski mask to keep warm.

On the day, Paris showed she knows how to make fun of herself by posting a video of herself taking a nasty fall down the mountain, HollywoodLife reported. We’ve all been there! “Can’t stop… like properly,” Paris wrote over the clip on her Instagram Story. Older brother Prince also took to Instagram sharing a picture of him in his snowboarding gear. “Did some new sh** today,” he wrote.

The two then made fans go wild as they posted a picture of them together on their Stories. In the adorable shot, Paris is seen hugging her brother as they both smile from ear-to-ear. These three kids seem as tight-knit as ever, and we love to see it!

