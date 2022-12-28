Gigi Hadid’s Reported Reason For Cooling Things Off With Leonardo DiCaprio Has Everything to Do With His Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid never quite fit Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating profile, and now, the reasons why their relationship is on hold are reportedly shining through. The 48-year-old actor, who usually prefers models under the age of 25, went outside the box when he started hanging out with Hadid this fall and she apparently is starting to realize why he sticks to the younger set.

The 27-year-old model, who is also mom to a daughter, Khai, 2, from her relationship with Zayn Malik, reportedly thinks DiCaprio’s lifestyle is too chaotic. That’s why she doesn’t seem to be bothered by the idea that he’s now been spotted keeping company with model Victoria Ramos, 23. “Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio,” a source told Page Six. “His routine is too much for her.”

While DiCaprio has no problem jet-setting from coast to coast and hitting the clubs at all hours, Hadid prefers a quieter lifestyle for her daughter while still keeping up with her high-profile career. It’s almost as if she’s just too mature for The Revenant star at the age of 27 — she has different priorities and responsibilities than he does as a confirmed bachelor.

Even though the allure of having an A-list star interested in you might have been tempting for Hadid, her friends have always maintained that “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.” She was never swayed by DiCaprio’s spotlight and stayed true to herself, so if he wants to date another woman — Hadid is reportedly fine with that. She’s too busy being a mom and a supermodel to chase anyone around the globe.

