Chelsea Handler Got Very Candid About Why She’s Not Speaking to Ex Jo Koy Right Now

From her time as a host of Chelsea Lately to her standup comedy specials, Chelsea Handler has always been an open book. In her latest appearance, speaking to Brooke Shields for Now What? with Brooke Shields podcast on Dec 27, Handler continued her candidness streak by discussing her recent relationship with actor Jo Koy and where they currently stand.

“I haven’t spoken to him in awhile,” she said. “I mean, there has to be some accountability, you know what I mean? Like, from him about what happened, because it was just ridiculous.”

She added to Shields, “I don’t think we can have a friendship until there’s some accountability and some responsibility taken.” As a reminder, the two were friends for decades before making their connection romantic.

Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 03, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording A

Though Handler didn’t go into the ins and outs of their split, she did hint at what happened. “There was just some behaviors that we couldn’t agree on,” she explained. “And it felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn’t willing to do that. No matter how much I loved this person — and I loved him so much — I was not going to abandon myself.”

“I am not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable,” she continued. “I’m not doing that, and I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship. So that was difficult.” Knowing how much Handler believed Koy was “the one,” we can’t imagine how tough that must’ve been.

The couple were together for just under a year before calling in quits in July earlier this year. Prior to making their relationship official back in September of 2021, the two had been friends and even worked together many times before. Though we totally understand why things didn’t work out with them, we hope they can at least go back to being friends sometime soon. Related story Tom Brady Is Trying to Get His Head in the Game Ahead of First Christmas Without His Kids

Life Will Be the Death of Me … and You Too! $12.97 Buy now

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have completely embraced being single.

