Meghan Markle Gets Dragged into an Unfair Conversation Discussing Reported ‘Narcissists’ Like Donald Trump & Kanye West

Meghan Markle wound up on a year-end list for 2022 that she would probably prefer to be left off of: Politico’s “Narcissists” takedown. She was thrown into the company of Donald Trump, Kanye West, Elon Musk, and Elizabeth Holmes — and honestly, she doesn’t deserve to be there.

The writer of the opinion article, Joanna Weiss, believes that this group of people has “used attention as currency and ego as fuel, and were rewarded, for a time, with what they craved.” Her criticism of Meghan and Prince Harry, although only she (not Harry) is pictured in the featured image and named in the introductory paragraph, involves their Harry & Meghan docuseries. “[The Netflix show ] suggests that there is no one more in love, no one more socially conscious, no one more aggrieved — my natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits,” she wrote. Weiss then equated their reported “narcissism” as the same as Musk turning into “a terror on Twitter,” and Kanye’s terrorizing Kim Kardashian and others online with his anti-Semitic rants.

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee has made their final recommendation about Donald Trump's political future. https://t.co/trL4cKfv9W — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 23, 2022

Holmes is going to jail in 2023 for swindling investors and Donald Trump is facing countless legal suits (and maybe criminal charges?) related to the Trump Organization, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and his removal of classified documents from the White House. Meghan faced countless examples of racism at the hands of the U.K. media — she had to tell her story somehow. Even though the couple helped to produce the series, it’s been pretty that their story was told through the director’s lens.

Weiss does seem to think their “addiction” to fame is “benign,” but she still misses the mark when it comes to understanding that the Netflix deal, Harry’s upcoming memoir, and her Spotify contract were all lifelines to freedom. They have to share their story to be able to move forward and break the destructive cycle in the royal family. We aren’t arguing with the rest of the writer’s list, but Meghan (and Harry) should have been left out of this conversation.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.