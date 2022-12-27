Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21.

In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments and another with a colorful print, Sasha opted for a halter neckline with a purple and blue lace. So elegant!

“Merry Christmas, everybody!” the former President wrote in the caption. “One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas.”

Though the family of four remain ultra-close to this day, things have definitely changed since 2016 so we totally get why posting a throwback like this can bring back all the feels.

After all, eldest daughter Malia graduated from Harvard University in May of 2021 and is working as a TV writer while Sasha is a junior at the University of Southern California. Earlier this year, proud mom Michelle, who is currently touring for her new book, “The Light We Carry,” talked about the two of them moving in together in LA.

“You try not to react too much because it’s like, you don’t want to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so happy for you!’ because then they think, ‘Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,'” Obama told People. “So I just said, ‘Okay, well that’s interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We’ll see how it goes.’ But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It’s like the one thing you want for them.”

Such a sweet family!

