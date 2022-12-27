Kim Kardashian Admits How Challenging Dating Is Because Kanye West Isn’t ‘the Easiest Ex’

What is life like for Kim Kardashian after her divorce from Kanye West? Well, it still isn’t easy. Despite no longer being married to the Yeezy founder, there are a lot of complications to navigate, not only for their four kids but also for herself.

Noting that she feels “free of things” this year, the 42-year-old reality star no longer has “to hold this guilt” after one of her ex’s online rants, per her interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. However, as she navigates her dating life in the future, she is concerned about scaring away potential boyfriends because of her association with Kanye. “I didn’t know what dating was for so long. I’d been in a relationship for almost 15 years, 12 years, something like that,” she shared. “I don’t know, there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘Oh, my God, is everyone going to be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’”

Pete Davidson knows all too well what it’s like to be on the receiving end of Kanye’s threats. It was so stressful for him that at one point, he reportedly sought “trauma therapy” to deal with the unwanted attention. “I don’t think that’s fair to ever put someone in a situation,” Kim said. “But then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Wait, what? Why would I ever have to live that way?’”

She does feel that her fans are finally starting to acknowledge that “separation” between Kanye’s behavior and who she is as a person. Kim added, “But I think that will always follow me.” She knows that the next person she settles down with will have to be strong to deal with her ex, but she’s still hopeful. “I don’t know if I’ll get married again, but I’ll have my forever partner. I know that,” Kim summed up. “He’s coming, absolutely. I’m at peace and I’m gonna have fun until that happens.”

