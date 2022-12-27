Donald Trump Finally Gave His Version of Why Ivanka Trump Isn’t Involved in the Presidential Campaign

The fact that Donald Trump is lacking support from some of his family members for his 2024 presidential campaign has to hurt a bit. While it’s been reported that his recent dinner with Kanye West was the final nail in the coffin for Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, the former president thinks he knows the real reason why his daughter is not involved with his political ambitions this time around.

New York magazine noted how “sensitive” Donald Trump was about not having his entire family surround him at the November announcement — he knew the optics were bad. Claiming he’s “not isolated,” he added, “But at the announcement, Ivanka was not there, and Don Jr. was not there — ” While Donald Jr. was supposed to be in attendance, “a very tremendous storm” kept him away. As for Ivanka? Well, the 45th president has a theory about his daughter’s exit from political life.

“I think that all members of my family are with me. It doesn’t mean that they’re going to work on the campaign, but they’re always 100 percent with me,” he explained. “She did a very good job, and she was treated unfairly, and I don’t want to see that happen, you know? It’s a nasty business.” Ivanka publicly remarked that she was “choosing to prioritize ‘my[her] young children and the private life [she and Kushner] are creating as a family” in a statement as to why she was going to stay out of the political arena for now.

With her three kids at an age where they will hear more about the Trump family at school and from their friends, Ivanka’s reasons for stepping away from her father’s controversial campaign is possibly related to the media coverage. She’s choosing what is best for her life even though Donald Trump would probably rather have her up there on the podium next to him.

