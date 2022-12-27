Jennifer Lopez Looks Beyond Radiant While Celebrating Her First Husband & Wife Christmas With Ben Affleck in Elegant Blue Dress

Time and time again Jennifer Lopez has proved she can kept it sexy with figure-hugging and daring looks. For this year’s Christmas, however, the “On the Floor” singer kept it super classic in a sweet blue dress.

Marking her first Christmas as Ben Affleck‘s wife, the Marry Me star wore a bow-patterned blue dress with a white collar, white flower earrings (shop similar ones HERE!) and a chunky red pumps (shop similar ones HERE!). Lopez also opted for a slicked back bun, a bold deep red lip, and glowy makeup.

To celebrate their first holiday season as a married couple, Affleck and Lopez hosted a star-studded holiday party on Saturday, Dec 24 with guests like Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and many others. By the looks of the snapshots, from Entertainment Tonight, Lopez and Affleck pulled out all the stops for their first holiday party as husband and wife.

“Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas,” a source previously told ET.

Following their party over the weekend, the couple and their blended family enjoyed a quiet holiday together. “They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen’s family,” the source shared. “Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they’re looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food.”

Nothing like love from friends and family to celebrate their amazing year!

