Denise Richards Wore the Steamiest, Most NSFW Santa Outfit We’ve Ever Seen

Denise Richards celebrated the Christmas holiday by giving a gift to all of her fans — and it was definitely a NSFW video clip. The 51-year-old actress dressed up as Santa Claus with an outfit that was more naughty than nice.

The red-velvet bodysuit had a plunging V-neckline that laced across her chest and showed off her beautiful curves. (See the video HERE.) The outfit had an attached hoodie with white-trimmed fur that her long blonde hair peeped out from, and her toned legs were covered in thigh-high white stockings with black platform shoes. Richards knew that she was dishing up something for adults only and cheekily captioned the post, “Merry Christmas from me.”

Denise Richards knows how to celebrate the holly, jolly season. https://t.co/EqiaKyylYN — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 2, 2022

The reactions in the comments below the video were mixed even though she received whole-hearted support from her fellow OnlyFans creator, Carmen Electra, who wrote, “Yes!” However, there were a lot of commenters who didn’t exactly love seeing the crossover content from the adult platform. “Maybe this was supposed to be on the fans only page or whatever it is,” wrote one user. Another added, “No Denise, It’s Not Nice.” While her comments were open for people to give their opinions, they are stopping by her page. The best way to avoid seeing posts like this from Richards is to block or unfollow because the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star feels empowered by what she’s doing — she doesn’t need anyone shaming her.

Those negative thoughts probably won’t stop Richards from continuing on with her OnlyFans account anyway. As long as she is feeling good about what she’s doing, Richards can direct her career in the way she sees fit.

