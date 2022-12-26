Sarah Michelle Gellar Serves Major ‘Barbie Girl’ Vibes in This New Swimsuit Snapshot

While we mere mortals spent Christmas opening presents, absolute goddess Sarah Michelle Gellar was busy living her best Barbie Girl life. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum took to Instagram yesterday and posted a photo so hot it could melt snow. We absolutely loved the snap, and her caption was positively perfect for the holidays.

In the picture Gellar posted to Instagram, the actress and mom of two struck a fierce pose and looked off into the distance. Gellar’s Barbie one-piece, complete with the Barbie font and hot pink hue, was the centerpiece of this post. She also wore some dainty necklaces to accessorize her vacation look.

“I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world,” Gellar captioned the photo, referencing the 1997 song by Aqua. She also added the hashtag “barbie’s dream vacation.” Throughout the comment section of her post, Gellar received a string of compliments, with one fan even saying the actress “would have made the perfect barbie in a movie!” Well, look out, Margot Robbie.

What can we say, Barbie is all the rage right now, especially with the highly anticipated film Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Robbie and Ryan Gosling (as Ken, obvs) due out this summer. The film hasn’t even hit theaters yet, but we’re already dream-casting Gellar as another Barbie if a sequel gets the green light. We don’t need any more proof beyond this picture: Sarah Michelle Gellar has the Barbie look down.

