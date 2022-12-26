Helena Christensen Went for a Cold Dip in the Water in a Form-Fitting Black Swimsuit in Honor of Her 54th Birthday

Most people celebrate their birthday with balloons, cake, and maybe a festive party, but if you are Helena Christensen, it’s all about communing with the water. The 54-year-old supermodel honored her big day with a cold dip in the harbor.

We don’t know how this Christmas baby did it because the water was obviously frigid, but it’s her way of acknowledging her privilege of another year on this earth. The video clip showed Christensen walking toward the harbor wall in a Barbie-pink dress. She looked stunning in the feminine design with big poufy sleeves and bare feet. As she unzipped her outfit, the fashion icon revealed a curve-hugging black bathing suit underneath.

The fashion icon took the brave plunge by carefully walking down the ladder and scooted herself into the water with her mouth wide open. There was a quick gasp from her as she indicated how cold it was when she dunked her head underwater. She is way braver than us! Christensen captioned her Instagram post with a cute note, “Merry birthday to me. another dip around the sun.”

Christensen has revealed over that years that she’s always had a “deep yearning” to be near the water ever since she was young. “I want to be in it and around it as much as possible,” she told British Vogue. “When I go upstate, as soon as I arrive, I just run to the river and throw myself in. It makes me feel alive.” Well, that cold plunge certainly reminded her of how alive she was, but it’s a wonderful tradition for someone who feels so connected to calming vibes from the water — no matter what the temperature is.

