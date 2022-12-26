Elizabeth Hurley Looks Like a Powerful Superhero in Glittery Jumpsuit With the Deepest V-Neckline We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Hurley decided to celebrate Christmas in a sparkly and smokin’ hot way. She shared a glittery snapshot wearing the sexiest jumpsuit we’ve seen in a long time — this one will probably fly right off the shelves.

The 57-year-old actress stood in a powerful superhero pose, gazing straight at the camera lens. The green outfit with iridescent rainbow hues hugged her athletic body and showed off her gorgeous curves. The show-stopping aspect of her jumpsuit was the plunging V-neckline that rested just above her belly button and showcased her décolletage. Hurley’s hair was styled in soft waves and her makeup gave a dewy glow with a smoky eye — it was absolute perfection!

She captioned her Instagram post, “Happy Christmas! Back in Blighty in my snazzy @grlondonparis suit and about to attack the Quality Streets.” Hurley was one of the celebrities who made a splash with their fashions during the pandemic lockdown. She wasn’t lounging around in her yoga pants because she was discovering unique ways to promote her Elizabeth Hurley beach line. Fans saw her in a bikini in a variety of unexpected places. However, that moment in time also taught her something valuable.

Women’s Sexy Sparkly Jumpsuits $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

“It was the first time in 30 years that I’d been allowed to stay at home in the country without stressing that I was missing work, that I should have been out there fighting for this and fighting for that,” she revealed to SheKnows. “And just being told, ‘Well, you can’t, you have to stay home.’ It took away a huge level of pressure.” That’s a life-changing revelation, and it’s likely why Hurley has remained on top for over three decades of her Hollywood career.

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.