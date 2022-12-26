Donald Trump Is Being Encouraged to Move on From Political Life in a Not-So-Subtle Way by Mitch McConnell

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In 2022, Donald Trump’s relationship with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell looks very different than it did just a few years ago. McConnell doesn’t seem to think that the former president is the future of the GOP, especially when it comes to the 2024 presidential election.

The Kentucky senator gave a critical interview with NBC News last week, and he cut right to the chase, remarking, “Here’s what I think has changed: I think the former president’s political clout has diminished.” After many of Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates fared poorly in the midterm elections, McConnell noted that the Republican Party is “less inclined to accept cards that may be dealt to us.” It should be a warning sign to the 45th president that he is probably not the GOP’s first choice to run against Joe Biden.

“We can do a better job with less potential interference,” he added. “The former president may have other things to do.” McConnell seems to realize that the GOP is losing “independents and moderate Republicans” to the Democrats for one particular reason associated with Donald Trump. “[It’s] primarily related to the view they had of us as a party — largely made by the former president — that we were sort of nasty and tended toward chaos.”

The Republican Party is hoping to repair that image ahead of the 2024 presidential election, where they hope to regain control of the White House. The candidate that the GOP seems to be eyeing is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who also has strong support from Republican voters. McConnell’s not-so-subtle interview seems to be giving Donald Trump a huge hint that his presence isn’t wanted in the upcoming race, but will he listen to his former allies? Probably not.

