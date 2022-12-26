Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Halle Berry & Van Hunt Look So Loved Up in This Christmas Day Photo

Julia Teti
Van Hunt, Halle Berry
Van Hunt, Halle Berry Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage.

Now that Christmas has passed, we’ve been spending the day scrolling through our Instagram feeds and double-tapping on some of the cutest holiday photos we’ve seen in a long time. Now, Halle Berry and Van Hunt always look super sweet, whether they’re hitting the red carpet, or posing for a snapshot together on the ‘Gram. But their Christmas Day selfie was just too cute to pass up.

The snapshot, which Berry shared to her Instagram account, featured the Oscar-winning actress and her Grammy-winning partner looking all kinds of loved up for the holiday. Berry sported her icy bedhead and Hunt had on a black hoodie, which Berry pointed out in the caption to her post. The two were posed up in front of a Christmas tree with plenty of presents in the background. “With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday!” Berry wrote.

Berry and Hunt never fail to make us swoon with their couple content. The two, who’ve been together for just over two years, always make our hearts flutter. And despite sharing some PDA and intimate moments on the ‘Gram, they still manage to keep certain aspects of their romance as private as possible.

Back in November 2021, however, the couple revealed that Berry’s son, Maceo, performed a commitment ceremony for the couple. “Oh right, that’s right, her son,” Hunt said in an interview, adding, “Somebody married us.” Regardless of what the future holds for this couple, we love seeing their romance thrive, whether it’s an impromptu post, or celebrating a holiday like yesterday.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

