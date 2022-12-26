Cher’s Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Dazzled Her With a Sparkling Gift That Has Fans Wondering if She’s Engaged

It looks like Cher had a very magical Christmas morning with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, but she already has fans wondering if another walk down the aisle is in her future. The queen of Twitter shared a picture of a stunning pear-shaped diamond ring that surely brightened her holiday.

The 76-year-old megastar wrote on her social media account, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E,” along with the snapshot of the jaw-dropping piece of jewelry. If you were hoping for a concrete answer that the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer is engaged, well, she’s keeping the situation a bit mysterious. Cher tweeted an hour later, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.” We agree that his black nails with green flames are pretty epic, but don’t leave us hanging!

Cher doesn’t care one bit about the 40-year age gap with Edwards and she even defended their love on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month. “He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve,” she told Clarkson. “But he’s very kind, he’s very smart. He’s very talented and he’s really funny so, and I think he’s quite handsome.” She’s quite comfortable with the age difference because she’s learned over the years that men in her age range tend to be intimidated by her.

“If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would’ve never had a date because older men just didn’t like me all that much,” she explained. “Maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, OK?” So, whether Cher is engaged or not isn’t the point to her tweet, she just wants her followers to understand that she loves every aspect of her man — no matter what the age difference is.

