Sofia Vergara Sizzled in an Tropical Maxi Dress With a Thigh-High Slit That Showed Off Her Gorgeous Long Legs

Sofia Vergara headed to her favorite place, “Casa Chipi Chipi,” to celebrate the Christmas holiday. It’s her secret island getaway that she shares with husband Joe Manganiello, which means lots of beach snapshots are headed fans’ way this week on Instagram.

The 50-year-old actress wasted no time putting her tropical wardrobe to the test in the balmy weather — and she absolutely nailed the assignment with a palm-leaf maxi dress with a thigh-high slit. Vergara kicked back on a rattan swing to show off the design of the dress and her toned legs. She kept one foot perched on the swing while her other leg (pointed toe and all) kicked off what’s likely going to be a relaxing vacation.

The America’s Got Talent judge and Manganiello love their “low-key” life together, and their marriage is reportedly stronger than ever. “They work out a lot together and have friends over for dinner parties, plus they like to take weekends away and check out hip new dining spots,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re very happy.” A big reason for their solid relationship has to do with the former True Blood‘s star preference for not caring about “the showy stuff.” The insider added, “[This] suits Sofia down to the ground.”

Vergara also shared plenty of snapshots of her handsome husband on her social media account, so it looks like they are ready to have a romantic (and relaxing) week ahead of them. Their island hideaway is the perfect place to ring in the new year — away from the frenzy of Hollywood.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.