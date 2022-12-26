Michelle & Barack Obama Are The Cutest Christmas Lovebirds in This PDA Snapshot

When it comes to adorable Christmas content, no one is doing it quite like former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama. The couple often send their best Christmas wishes via Instagram, sharing sweet throwback snapshots and more. This year, however, we really think Michelle outdid herself with the cutest PDA photo featuring her and her husband underneath the mistletoe.

In the photo, which The Light We Carry author shared to Instagram yesterday, the former president is seen giving his wife of 30 years a smooch on the cheek while Michelle is positively beaming. Honestly, let’s just take a moment to appreciate how cute these two are! Along with the snapshot, the former first lady captioned the photo with a sweet holiday message.

“From our family to yours, wishing you all a wonderful Christmas filled with happiness, light, and joy!” Michelle wrote. “As we get ready to wrap up this year and look to the next, let’s remember to reflect on our blessings and channel them into giving back and being kind to those around us.”

We couldn’t have thought of a better, or more adorable, Christmas post than the one Michelle Obama shared yesterday. The Obamas looked so sweet in this candid moment, and we love getting glimpses at how strong and affectionate their bond still is after all these years.

