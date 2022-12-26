King Charles III Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II & Those ‘Who Have Lost Loved Ones’ in First Christmas Address

The royal family’s first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II was marked with a touching message delivered by her son, King Charles III. The monarch’s inaugural Christmas address was broadcast across the United Kingdom on Christmas Day, and King Charles used the occasion to honor his late mother and all those who lost someone they loved dearly this past year.

“Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones,” King Charles said in an excerpt from his speech. “We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.” The king, who delivered his address from St. George’s Chapel, went on to reflect on his own mother’s legacy and her “faith in people.”

📺 In The King's Christmas Broadcast, His Majesty reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's faith in people and thanks those who have given their time to help others. pic.twitter.com/8RFCq6Wk0G — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2022

King Charles also remarked that his mother’s devotion to and belief in people is a quality he shares “with my whole heart. It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch with goodness and compassion the lives of others, and to shine a light on the world around them.”

Prior to King Charles’ first holiday address, there was plenty of speculation that the monarch would discuss his late mother and the legacy she left behind following her passing in September 2022. Indeed, the king’s thoughtful speech not only paid tribute to his mother, but also offered some solace and comfort to those who also lost a family member or friend in the last year. We knew the first holiday without their matriarch would be a difficult occasion for the royal family. But King Charles’ speech eloquently paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy, officially ushering in the next chapter for the House of Windsor.

