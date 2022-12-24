Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Rose Is the Cutest Little Makeup Artist in This Behind-the-Scenes Video

We’ve always thought of Kate Hudson as one of the most glamorous ladies in Hollywood. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress is always dressed to the nines, and her makeup looks consistently perfect. How does the Oscar nominated actress achieve her beautiful, natural look? Apparently it’s with the help of her adorable 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.

In a series of snapshots and videos Hudson shared to Instagram, the actress gave a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Glass Onion. The sixth slide in the carousel post featured a sweet clip of Hudson’s daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, applying a bit of lip stick to her mom’s lips. Rani rifled through some makeup brushes before applying a bit more makeup to her famous mom’s face. We have to say, we think Rani did a pretty good job.

Now, we’re sure Rani had some help applying her mom’s makeup. But regardless, this was such a sweet mother-daughter moment Hudson chose to share on social media. The actress, who’s also mom to sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 11, often posts these sweet, intimate moments with her kids.

More recently, Hudson shared a candid photo with her daughter after a busy day. The twosome looked so relaxed as Hudson celebrated being “home sweet home” following weeks of press for Glass Onion. Whether it’s a spur-of-the-moment snapshot, or a video like this, we love that Hudson captures these touching moments with her kids.

