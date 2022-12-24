Heidi Klum Took a Unique Approach to Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Christmas Present in This Silly Video

The decorations are up, the spirit of Christmas is in the air, and all the presents are wrapped at Heidi Klum’s house…well, almost all of them. The model and America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to show her fans and followers the last gift she had to wrap before the holidays — a special surprise for her husband Tom Kaulitz.

In the video, which you can see below, Klum lays on top of some Christmas wrapping paper and starts to wrap, sort of. The model started rolling and rolling toward her beautiful Christmas tree, layers of the wrapping paper covering her from head to toe. Klum was positively beaming the whole time. Is it the spirit of the holidays that has her so giddy? Or the deliriousness that hits just in time for Christmas? Either way, Klum looked super pleased with her wrapping skills here, and we loved her silly joke in the caption.

“Just wrapping my husbands [SIC] Christmas present,” Klum captioned the video, adding a string of red heart and a few present emojis. The clip also featured Klum’s holiday tune “Wonderland” over audio. If she wasn’t in the holiday spirit before, Klum definitely is now.

Truly, though, Klum and her husband have such a sweet bond. Nearly four years after they tied the knot, the couple still seems like they’re in the honeymoon phase of their marriage. We love seeing their cute and cheeky posts on social media, and this one is definitely amongst our favorites.

