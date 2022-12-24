Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughters Transform Him Into 'Dwanta Claus' in Adorable New Video

Julia Teti
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage.

Dwayne Johnson is a total #GirlDad through and through. The Black Adam star loves to dote on his daughters, and often shares the sweetest snapshots and videos with his two youngest girls, Tia and Jasmine. The holidays are obviously a special time at The Rock’s house, and this year his girl’s celebrated the season by giving their dad a makeover.

In a video Johnson shared to his Instagram account, the dad of three is all dolled up with a blonde wig with pink and blue curls, a tiara, and plenty of makeup. Johnson looked “so pretty,” according to his girls. But there was only one thing on Johnson’s mind. “You promised me that I was gonna look cool,” the actor said to his girls. “Do I look cool?” Naturally, Johnson’s daughters, both of whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian, reassured their dad that he looked perfect.

“Do I need anything else?” Johnson asked. With that, the actor’s daughters supplied him with a pink tutu, an accessory he absolutely needed to complete the look. “I also need my dignity,” he told his girls. Honestly, we don’t think The Rock has ever looked better!

“First morning back home with my tornados,” the caption to Johnson’s video read, adding, “and by 8am they insisted on giving ‘Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas.'” Although Johnson admitted he had yet to see himself in the mirror, he did say, “if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY.” We couldn’t agree more.

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham

