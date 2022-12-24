Alessandra Ambrosio Is the Ultimate Snow Bunny in a Curve-Hugging Red Bodysuit & Fur Coat by the Ski Slopes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio isn’t one of those celebrities heading to St. Bart’s or Hawaii this holiday season, she’s fully embracing the cold weather. The 41-year-old supermodel headed to the ski slopes with a mixed wardrobe message about what to wear when the temperatures drop below zero.

Ambrosio stepped into a form-fitting red bodysuit that celebrates the spirit of Christmas while sitting outside on her snowy balcony. To keep her toned body warm, she sported a white fur coat, and white boots with a fur-trimmed edge. She also added a white hat with ear flaps, giving her a very modern Mrs. Claus vibe. The chilly, but very scenic, mountain was behind her as she took in the majestic views. Ambrosio captioned her post, “Ice Ice baby.” She’s making Vanilla Ice proud today.

While fans were loving how stunning she looked, many followers were concerned that she was wearing real fur. She hasn’t clarified if it was a faux-fur jacket, but we love that her animal-loving fans inquired about her wardrobe. (There are so many gorgeous faux-fur wardrobe items available these days.)

It’s no surprise that the Brazilian model headed out of town for Christmas vacation because she often talks about her love of travel in her interviews. When she was asked by Harper’s Bazaar Arabia how she would describe herself in three words, she replied, “I have a hashtag on my Instagram that says #ForeverOnVacation – that’s me in three words.” Ambrosio is making the most of her snowy holiday, but we wouldn’t be surprised to find her back in the warm weather before the year is even over.

