Carmen Electra Shows Off Her Gorgeous Dancer Legs in Dreamy Barbie-Pink Photoshoot

Carmen Electra does it again with her latest magazine cover shoot for Vulkan magazine. Not only does she go back to her dancer roots in the snapshots, but she is delivering the ultimate Barbie-pink dream.

The photo shows the 50-year-old actress with her hair in a hair bun (we love this look on her), wearing a bright-pink strapless mini-dress by Luciana Balderrama. (See the photo HERE.) She holds her leg in a ballet pose as her arm elegantly holds the draping fabric above her head. The stylish look isn’t complete without the sensational, sky-high pink platform shoes by Valentino — they are so fierce!

Carmen Electra is hoping to make the nice list this Christmas. https://t.co/WXOTGy2wqP — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 23, 2022

Electra is well-known for her sexy role as Lani McKenzie on Baywatch, but hardcore fans know she began her career in Hollywood as a dancer. She caught the eye of Prince, who produced her dance tracks for songs like “Go Go Dancer” and “Everybody Get On Up.” She also credits her love of dance for keeping her fit physique in top shape because it allows her to indulge in her favorite desserts. “You know, all the dancing from performing has helped tremendously. I drink water all day. That really leans me out a lot, like almost too much sometimes, to be honest,” she confessed to Pride Source. “But I like it because then I’m like, ‘Oh my god! I can eat this cheesecake and all this.’ I love sweets, so I can go to the bakery and just, mmm.”

Those gorgeous curves are on full display in her latest photoshoot, where she’s serving up some of her most stunning looks yet. Electra is a real-life Barbie queen.

