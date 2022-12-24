King Charles III’s First Christmas Address Will Have Special Significance for This Reason

This year’s Christmas will be a very special one for members of the royal family. It’s the first holiday the House of Windsor will celebrate without their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The family will undoubtedly commemorate the occasion by remembering Christmases past with the queen, and King Charles III’s first Christmas address will be the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to the long-reigning monarch. King Charles’ address will air on TV in the United Kingdom tomorrow, and the site of the pre-taped message adds special significance to the occasion.

In a Twitter thread from the official account of The Royal Family, the history of the Christmas address, which dates back to the early 1930s, was chronicled in a series of photographs and facts. Among them was the reveal of the site for this year’s address. “This year’s broadcast was filmed in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor — a place which has unique Royal associations,” the tweet read. “Royal weddings and funerals have taken place here, most recently The Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II in September.”

⛪️ This year’s broadcast was filmed in St George’s Chapel in Windsor – a place which has unique Royal associations.



Royal weddings and funerals have taken place here, most recently The Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II in September. pic.twitter.com/QXbaniO7Sx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 24, 2022

As tomorrow marks King Charles’ inaugural Christmas Day address as monarch, we’d like to think there was a lot of thought put into the site of the broadcast. While the hallowed space has held a number of royal occasions, Queen Elizabeth’s memorial service is the most recent for members of the royal family. It will surely add further significance when audiences watch King Charles give his Christmas Day message.

There’s already plenty of speculation that the monarch will reflect on his mother’s legacy in the address. A few prominent members of the royal family have already paid homage to the late sovereign in their own unique ways. For King Charles, having his first Christmas address at the same site where his mother’s life and legacy was celebrated will surely make the day all the more special.

Before you go, click here to see the British royal family’s Christmas cards through the years.

