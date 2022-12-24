Denise Richards served up a very festive (and seriously sexy) holiday look for her Instagram followers this Christmas. She’s hoping that a few people might enjoy the tease of what she’s dishing out on her OnlyFans account in the new year.

The 51-year-old actress definitely delivered — and no one should walk away disappointed no matter where they follow her. (See the photo HERE.) Richards wore a sheer black-lace bodysuit that hugged her athletic figure and paired it with a Chanel-like red mini skirt and jacket (and some Santa suit-inspo as well). She stood in front of a decorated fireplace with a wreath, stockings, and presents by her long legs. The best part of the snapshot is the look she gave the camera — confident and powerful.

.@DENISE_RICHARDS tells us why she's keeping away from her daughter's OnlyFans page and details her decision to create a profile too. #WomenInEntertainment https://t.co/b3JyvR7GrC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 7, 2022

Richards is also offering a Christmas present to all of her fans, which she revealed in the caption. “Spend the holidays with me. Everything is 60% off my OF’s. Link in bio,” she wrote. That sounds like a great deal for anyone who is looking for more of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in their life in 2023. We don’t know if she will ever return to the Bravo TV show, but you can always find her on OnlyFans.

Her move to the adult social media platform turned out to be a great career move for her. She told SheKnows at the Women in Entertainment Gala early this month, “Being a woman in this business, who has also done sexy roles, I thought, ‘I am going to do it too. I don’t care.’ I think it’s important as a woman to do what we want to do and not make decisions on being judged on what other people may think or say.” That’s why her fans love her so much, Richards knows exactly what serves her well.

