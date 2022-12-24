Leonardo DiCaprio Buys His Neighbor’s $10.5 Million Home in a Big End-of-Year Real Estate Move

When Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t romancing every model in the fashion industry, he’s busy buying and selling real estate. The 48-year-old Oscar winner decided to make a big-boss, end-of-year property move that is only going to expand his significant portfolio even more.

DiCaprio bought his next-door neighbor’s 3,527-square-foot home for $10.5 million after one of the owners passed away. What makes this tale super juicy is that his neighbors, Ron and Joan Linclau, once sued DiCaprio for destabilizing their property after he built a basketball court on his land in 2008. While the couple settled the suit for an undisclosed amount, according to the New York Daily News, that didn’t stop Ron from selling his home to DiCaprio over a decade later.

The exterior of Leonardo DiCaprio’s new home. Google Maps.

According to Dirt, it was an off-market deal, and the Revenant star is now the proud owner of a midcentury modern home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. If he combines the two properties, he will own 5.14 acres in the coveted Bird Street neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills because he’s been collecting his neighbors’ houses over the years. His compound now boasts four houses, four swimming pools, and over 15,000 square feet of living space.

His collection of properties already includes estates in Malibu, Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, New York City, and an island near Belize. Some of the ultra-luxurious places are available for rent while others are for his private use only. Now that’s what we call a real estate titan, DiCaprio is officially a mogul.

