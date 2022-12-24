Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Bombshells Reportedly Aren’t ‘Going to Change Anything’ in the Royal Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite every detail Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared about their time as senior royals in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal family does not seem to be budging. They not only have ignored commenting on the bombshells revealed in the two-part show, but the controversy has apparently drawn them closer together.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards explained to Page Six that the palace’s official message was on display at the Royal Carols: Together for Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. “Them walking united down the aisle together, both families just gave all the message to anybody they want to know: This family is united,” he shared. From their body language to their coordinated outfits, the senior royals were telling everyone that they are unbothered by the allegations.

One journalist's viral moment with Meghan Markle probably made this an easy decision for Prince Harry. https://t.co/dJ6rQFYYkP — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 22, 2022

Edwards also believes that the docuseries, and perhaps Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, is “not going to change anything.” The royal family is the royal family — and that’s that. The photographer is clearly on the palace’s side (the Royal Rota is hard at work here) as he complained that Harry and Meghan were less-than-compliant about doing photos. “And then Meghan came along and suddenly went, stopped,” he said. “She didn’t want to meet us. We asked three times. She didn’t want to know. And now I suspect that she had an agenda and that was always the plan.”

Behind the Royal Crown $32.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Or maybe the press turned on her to cover up other negative royal stories? Viewers got an insider look at how the press and the palace work together — and you don’t have to love Harry and Meghan to understand the system is unjust, especially to the royal women. But Edwards also has coffee table book to promote, Behind the Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family, so it does beg the question: Who has the agenda now?

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.