Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson’s Impromptu Duet of ‘I Will Always Love You’ Has Us in Tears

Bear with us. We’re trying to name a more iconic duo than Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson and, well, we simply can’t. The beloved country singer joined the eponymous Kelly Clarkson Show host on a recent episode of her daytime chat show, where the two ladies got on the topic of Parton’s beloved song, “I Will Always Love You.” After chatting about the history of the song and how it ended up in the 1992 film The Bodyguard with an iconic rendition by the late Whitney Houston, Parton and Clarkson gave an impromptu performance of the chorus complete with harmonies. As soon as they started singing, we could feel the tears welling up in our eyes.

After describing the “overwhelming feeling” she had upon first hearing Houston’s rendition of her tune, Parton reminded Clarkson she, too, put her own spin on the song during her ACM Awards performance in March 2022. “When you did that at the end, I mean…Whitney, she would’ve been so proud of you,” Parton said to an astonished Clarkson. “You absolutely killed it,” the Run, Rose, Run co-author reiterated.

Just as she was ready to let those water works flow, Clarkson looked over to see a prompter with the question “can we sing a little together?” in capital letters. The crowd wanted to hear it (and so did we, TBH). With a bit of coaxing from Parton, Clarkson agreed to do harmonies to the chorus while Parton sang the melody. And, well, just listen for yourself.

The impromptu duet gave us goosebumps, had us in tears, singing along — you name it we were feeling all the emotions. We loved hearing Parton and Clarkson’s rendition of the country singer’s famous ballad. We just have one question: when is the official duet dropping?

