Carmen Electra Teases Her Fans With a ‘Naughty or Nice’ Snapshot in Revealing Red Lingerie

Carmen Electra is getting ready for the holidays by dressing in her most festive outfit — red lingerie. It looks like she is excited for Santa Claus’ annual visit, but she wants her fans to chime in on what list she belong on this year.

The 50-year-old model sported a sparkling-red bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline that showed off her gorgeous curves. (See the photos HERE.) Electra gave a seductive gaze toward the camera with a candy cane in her mouth. She also wore Santa’s red hat with white fur trim (it’s probably faux fur!) while her long hair cascaded down her shoulders. She wrote in the caption, “have u been naughty, or nice?”

Electra also encouraged her followers to click the link in her bio, which leads to her OnlyFans account. We have a feeling the Instagram snapshots were only a tease of what is to come behind the paywall of her OnlyFans page. It’s been a game-changing platform for her career because she loves creating exclusive content for her loyal fans.

“What I realized is that OnlyFans is a safe place where you can be your own creator,” she told Fox News Digital. “I have become my own creative director, my own stylist, my own visionary. You’re one-on-one with the fans, so they can do requests, and I love it.” So we are going to guess her followers put her on the “nice” list, but they certainly don’t mind a few NSFW photos from Electra this holiday season.

