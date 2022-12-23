Nicki Minaj Scooped Up a Gorgeous $19.5 Million ‘Modern Farmhouse’ in the A-list Neighborhood of Hidden Hills

Nicki Minaj has been floating around Los Angeles for quite some time — renting homes in Beverly Hills, Malibu, and beyond — but she’s ready to put down some roots. The music sensation has found herself a brand-new, $19.5 million estate in Hidden Hills to call her own.

The best part of her gated neighborhood is that she already knows who lives nearby, including a gaggle of Kardashians, Madonna, Jessica Simpson, and Sylvester Stallone — talk about an A-list block party! The 11,820-square-foot “modern farmhouse” boasts eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two powder rooms, according to Dirt. (See the photo HERE.) There’s even a separate guesthouse so visitors can have their own private space.

Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their two-year-old son, who goes by the nickname, “Papa Bear,” are going to enjoy the elite-level amenities that the property has to offer. It has a full acre of land with a saltwater pool and spa, along with a stunning sundeck and cabana for lounging. Their primary bedroom suite even has its own balcony to take in the lush landscaping. Hidden Hills is also an equestrian community, so it might be a fun sport for the entire family to take up.

Property owners are allowed to keep their horses in their barns or on nearby ranches to make them accessible for riding on the plentiful trails in the neighborhood. It’s the ultimate place for a celebrity to raise a family out of the public eye and away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi in an uber-rich community.

