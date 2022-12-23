Barack Obama Shared His Favorite Books of 2022 & We’re Not Surprised by One of His Top Picks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of year again! With only a few days left in 2022 (um, can you believe?!) we knew former President Barack Obama was bound to share his favorite movies, books, and music of the year at some point. Today, he unveiled his favorite books of 2022, and there was one title on his list of favs that we weren’t surprised by at all.

The former president took to Instagram today and shared 13 titles he absolutely loved from this year. “I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you,” the caption to his post began. “First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023.” Some of the page-turners on this list included Trust by Hernan Diaz, Liberation Day by George Saunders, and The Candy House by Jennifer Egan, among others. There was, however, one book that immediately caught our eye. Yes, President Obama included wife Michelle Obama’s book The Light We Carry on his list!

Underneath the title was a sweet note; “I’m a bit biased on this one,” it read. President Obama’s sweet gesture to his wife of 30 years definitely didn’t go unnoticed. But we have to give credit where credit is due. Not only was this a touching way to give Michelle a shout-out, her book is actually one of our favs of 2022, as well! And it’s available for less than $20 on Amazon right now.

Image: Crown Publishers

'The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times' by Michelle Obama $16.89 on Amazon.com Buy now

Whether you’re treating yourself to a Christmas gift, or buying a last-minute holiday present, The Light We Carry is a worthwhile read. Michelle Obama wrote the book over the course of the pandemic, and for so many who struggled during that time or still have yet to adequately process it, The Light We Carry offers a bit of hope and peace to quell intrusive thoughts during an uncertain time. Regardless if he was biased or not, we love that The Light We Carry made the cut for President Obama’s favorite 2022 reads. Get your copy today!

Before you go, click here to see Barack & Michelle Obama’s sweetest public appearances!

.