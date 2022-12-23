Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Are Reportedly Still ‘Casually Seeing Each Other’ Amid His Victoria Lamas Date

It’s starting to feel like Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t like to be upstaged by Pete Davidson’s dating life. We are going to have to keep a flow chart to figure out who they are or are not dating these days. If you crossed Gigi Hadid off DiCaprio’s list, add her back because they are reportedly still a thing.

DiCaprio, like Emily Ratajkowski, is keeping his options open. A source confirmed to Hollywood Life, that “Leo is single,” but “nothing has changed with Gigi.” The insider added, “They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all.” That probably explains why the Oscar winner was spotted with model Victoria Lamas in a group outing the other night — he isn’t exclusive with Hadid.

This dating situation doesn’t upset Hadid either. She reportedly has “no opinion” if DiCaprio wants to see other women. “Her and Leo were never in a serious relationship, to begin with, and they had no commitments to each other,” a second source told the outlet. She’s “enjoying the casual relationship” as her main focus is her daughter Khai right now. “Her dating life just isn’t a priority and it’s not something she is heavily invested in,” they added.

That probably works just fine for DiCaprio, who broke up with model Camila Morrone in August after four years together. While he may be playing it casually for now, he’s still into models with at least a two-decade age gap — old habits do die hard.

