Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly in ‘Regular Communication’ With This Member of the Royal Family

It might seem like the bonds between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family have chilled over the last few years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about where they currently stand with most prominent members of the royal family in their six-episode Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. But there’s one significant family member the couple is reportedly still very close to.

Harry and Meghan have kept in touch with the Duke of Sussex’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, ever since they made the decision to take a step back as senior members of the royal family. Since their move to the United States in 2020, that bond has seemingly only grown stronger. “Eugenie and Harry and Meghan have an unbreakable bond,” a source shared with Us Weekly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't looking back on their decision to create their Netflix docuseries. https://t.co/3oZE8IivZO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 23, 2022

“They’re in regular communication and FaceTime at least once every couple of months with the children,” the source said. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank share son August, born in February 2021, while Harry and Meghan share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, born in June 2021. In the Harry & Meghan docuserie, eagle-eyed fans saw Princess Eugenie’s cameo, when she flew across the pond to visit her cousin and attend the 2022 Super Bowl.

Princess Eugenie also has a very close relationship with Meghan. Before their engagement was announced to the world, Harry and Meghan had one last big hurrah when they went out to a Halloween party with Eugenie and Jack — their costumes were so good, no one even knew it was them! Given how strained Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the rest of the royal family has become over the years, it’s nice to know the couple still has close ties to Princess Eugenie.

