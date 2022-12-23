Donald Trump Might Never Hold Office Again if the Jan. 6 House Select Committee Has Its Way

The final report from the Jan. 6 House Select Committee is in and the news isn’t good for Donald Trump. The bipartisan panel recommended that the former president should be barred from ever holding office again.

The committee is leaning in on the 14th amendment of the Constitution. They are using Section 3 to bolster their argument which contends that no one who took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” There is already pending legislation from Rhode Island Rep. David N. Cicilline and other Democrats to invoke the 14th amendment related to his participation in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, so it’s a double whammy for Donald Trump, who is currently running for president in the 2024 election.

Donald Trump's tax returns are drawing a lot of attention and could impact his children's lives. https://t.co/7OWSTFRLha — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 23, 2022

“Our country has come too far to allow a defeated President to turn himself into a successful tyrant by upending our democratic institutions, fomenting violence, and, as I saw it, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threaten equality and justice for all Americans,” wrote Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson in the report. The latest news is in addition to the four criminal charges the committee recommended to the Department of Justice regarding Donald Trump allegedly inciting an insurrection, obstructing an official proceeding, participating in conspiracy to defraud the government, and conspiracy to make a false statement.

The former president doesn’t love the news and claimed yet again that the investigation performed by both Democrats and Republicans was a “WITCH HUNT” on Truth Social. He wrote on Friday, “The change in the Election was Complete & Total, with Millions of votes switched, at least 17%. TRUMP WON, BIG!” It’s a narrative Donald Trump is not going to let go of despite losing the electoral college and the popular vote in 2020 to Joe Biden.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.