Jamie Lee Curtis Identifies as an ‘OG Nepo Baby’ But Is Pushing Back Against the Hurtful Discourse

The biggest topic of conversation this week on social media was about “nepotism babies” aka “nepo babies,” thanks to a New York magazine cover story. Many of the kids of very famous celebrities, who also have careers in Hollywood, have weighed in with their thoughts on the topic. Let’s just say social media and famous people have totally different opinions on the subject matter.

However, “OG Nepo Baby” Jamie Lee Curtis is offering her thoughts on Instagram as the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. The Halloween star also has a lot of wisdom to offer on a variety of topics, so she’s hitting on the hottest one this holiday week. She made sure include sweet snapshots with her parents on the post, just in case no one knew where she came from.

She talked about working as “a professional actress” since she was 19 and how not a day goes by without “being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars.” That’s when her caption cuts right to the chase. She wrote, “The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt. For the record I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don’t pretend there aren’t any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own.”

Curtis then goes on to dismiss the idea that kids of actors aren’t talented in their own right. “It’s curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever,” she noted. “I have come to learn that is simply not true. I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I’ve tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work. I am not alone.”

And, of course, there is a stigma around nepo babies because many fans will assume someone only got the job because their parents are well-connected or famous. However, there are many artists who do the work to prove that they deserve a seat at the table — that’s who Curtis is protecting as she is also one of them. “There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage,” she summed up. “Strong in our belief in our right to exist.”