Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson Have Probably Given Fans the Final Word on Their Romance

Is Emily Ratajkowski’s relationship with Pete Davidson over before it even started? It seems that way as both celebrities have been spotted with other famous faces instead of each other lately.

Ratajkowski, who has made no secret about wanting to keep her options open, was spotted enjoying a make-out sesh with artist Jack Greer under the mistletoe. (Of course, the Daily Mail was there to capture the romantic moment.) She looked giddy and very festive outside her apartment in a red puffy coat with a large scarf keeping her neck warm, and tight jeans showing off her fit figure. Greer looked equally as pleased to be in her company as he leaned in for some major PDA from his beautiful date.

Davidson is also keeping himself busy with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. Besides showing up together at a New York Rangers game, Page Six discovered them outside of his New York apartment. There’s no indication that it’s romantic right now, but sources keep using the “great friends” line — and we all know… sometimes good pals kiss.

With Ratajkowski and the former Saturday Night Live star seemingly spending no time together over the last month, it’s probably a sign that their once-hot romance went from sizzle to fizzle. She’s still recovering from the end of her four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard, and Davidson was hot and heavy with Kim Kardashian until August. It might have been the perfect rebound relationship which just ran its course.

