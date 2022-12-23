Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Carys Gives Such a Wednesday Addams Vibe in This Hilarious Throwback Video

When you’re a parent, old videos of your kids are fair game for the embarrassment factor. Now, we wouldn’t call Catherine Zeta-Jones’ clip she recently shared to Instagram of her daughter Carys in a school choir concert embarrassing. In fact, we actually thought she gave off some major Wednesday Addams vibes, and apparently we weren’t the only ones who felt that way.

Zeta-Jones took to the social media platform and shared a hilarious clip from a home movie of Carys in a little choir concert. The camera zoomed in on Carys, who is now 19 years old. Carys couldn’t have been more than 10 years old in the clip. While her classmates were singing, Carys, clad with some dark eye makeup, looked a little, well, over it. Just see for yourself in the post below!

Once she spotted one of her parents with the camera, Carys gave a look that could only be described as peak Wednesday Addams. “Carys, my real daughter as a little girl,” Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption to the post. “I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months. Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud.”

Little Carys was truly a whole vibe in this video, and we absolutely loved that Zeta-Jones shared it. The Oscar winner, who plays Morticia Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday, surely saw her daughter’s mannerisms in this clip in a whole new light after playing the mother of Wednesday Addams in the show. Now all we can think about is a future mother-daughter Halloween costume with Zeta-Jones as Morticia and her actual daughter as Wednesday. You know what to do, internet: make it happen!

