Christina Aguilera Looks Like a Real-Life Barbie Doll While Teasing Fans in Plunging Black Robe

Christina Aguilera’s 42nd birthday on Dec. 18 looks like it was a glamorous one. The pop star made sure to look her best as her glam squad added a little extra sparkle and glitter for her big day.

Wearing a black robe with a plunging V-neckline, Aguilera looked stunning in a portrait she shared on Instagram. With extra long lashes, pink cheeks, and a perfectly pouty lip, her gorgeous blue eyes popped in the snapshot. Her blonde lock cascaded down her shoulder and teased her décolletage. She looked like a real-life Barbie doll. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer kept the caption simple, writing, “BIRTHDAY glam.”

Aguilera also shared a video of her hairstylist getting her tresses properly styled. She gave her best diva pose while looking in the mirror as “She’s Back” by Diamond Dondada played over the video clip. We love an epic moment from Aguilera — she never disappoints!

She’s been enjoying her birthday holiday in Vietnam with her fiancé of almost eight years, Matthew Rutler, and has been sharing every moment of her trip — from helicopter rides to her revealing outfits. It looks like they are enjoying a very romantic time together away from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. It’s the perfect way to unwind after a busy year and celebrate another year around the sun. Aguilera is doing a great job of honoring herself with a little self-care and relishing in her fabulous 40s . Happy Birthday, Christina!

