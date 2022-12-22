Katie Holmes’ Birthday Throwback Photo Proves Daughter Suri Is Her Exact Lookalike

When it comes to famous mother-daughter pairs, we’re pretty much accustomed to doing a few double takes now and then. But recently, we saw a snapshot posted to Katie Holmes’ Instagram that we genuinely couldn’t believe was a throwback photo of the Dawson’s Creek alum. Holmes thanked her fans for sending her a slew of birthday wishes a few days ago, and the photo she shared proves that her daughter, Suri Cruise, is her exact lookalike.

Holmes celebrated her 44th birthday on Dec. 18, receiving well-wishes from friends, family, longtime admirers and more. To thank all those who sent her a Happy Birthday message, Holmes took to her personal Instagram account and shared the below photo and caption. “Thank you for all of the kindness on my birthday. I do love being a December baby,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. While her words were so sincere and sweet, we couldn’t get over the throwback photo she shared.

The vintage snapshot featured little Katie grinning at the camera, sporting what appeared to be a pair of blue pajamas with two buttons. Looking at the photo reminded us of someone: Holmes’ 16-year-old daughter Suri! We honestly couldn’t get over how much Suri, whom Holmes shares with ex Tom Cruise, looks like the mini version of her mom. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at the photo of Suri from 2017 below, and Holmes’ throwback photo above!

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes attend the Oklahoma City Thunder Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City. [Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images]

From her hair to her eyes and nose, Suri is the spitting image of her mom. The pair have a very close bond, and Holmes does everything she can to make Suri’s privacy her top priority. Anytime these two are spotted out and about in New York City, we swear we’re seeing double. Now that we’ve seen this throwback photo of Holmes from when she was little, there’s no denying it: Suri is her mom’s mini.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

