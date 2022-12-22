We Finally Got Rare Insight Into How Kate Middleton Reportedly Feels About Prince Harry Right Now

Prince Harry‘s relationship with his brother Prince William isn’t the only connection he’ll have to repair following his bombshell docuseries with wife Meghan Markle – if he wants to, of course. According to a new report from Us Weekly, his sister-in-law Kate Middleton is also in her feelings about the Netflix hit.

“Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” a source told the outlet. After all, we can all remember a time when all four royals, aka the “fab four,” still got along and joined forces for good.

Also per the source, William is choosing to stay out of the drama. “William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate,” the source revealed. “He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.”

Our biggest documentary debut ever.



Harry & Meghan. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/iF7hP83c3x — Netflix (@netflix) December 21, 2022

Prior to this new report, however, another source told Page Six how he allegedly felt behind the facade. “I think that’s it, they’re done,” the royal source shared, hinting that the brothers’ bond might’ve reached the point of no return.

The feud might’ve hit a new low when Harry specifically called out his brother in the docuseries’ Volume II as he talked about the time their offices went against each other for the very first time – something they vowed not to do. “To see my brother’s office copy — the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do — that was heartbreaking,” Harry recalled.

Although Harry and Markle were speaking their truth, and telling their side of the story, we also understand that the Prince and Princess of Wales weren’t ready to air out their dirty laundry in such a public way. We hope that one day they can patch things up. Related story These Sephora Holiday Gift Sets Make Great Last-Minute Gifts & You Can Get Them Delivered Today for Free

“Spare” by Prince Harry. (Courtesy Amazon)

“Spare” by Prince Harry $23 Buy now

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

