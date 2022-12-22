Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Zendaya Is Glowing in New Video Showing Off Her Dramatically Lighter & Shorter New Hairstyle

Zendaya
endaya arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Zendaya can do it all. From her role as the shy MJ in the latest Spider-Man series to the troubled drug-addicted teenager in HBO’s Euphoria, the 26-year-old star has showed us a wide-spanning range. The same goes for her latest venture: rocking a short blonde bob.

The Dune star first showed off the new hairstyle at the Euphoria and HBO Max FYC event on Dec 18 with her fellow costars Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Sydney Sweeney.

Not long after, Zendaya posted a boomerang on Instagram showing off her new ‘do. In the video, she’s seen placing her hair behind her ears and posing to the camera with a Tyra Banks-approved “smize.” In the short video, she’s wearing a basic white t-shirt, a pinstriped embellished black vest and a gold necklace. Her makeup, as always, is sheer perfection.

Though Zendaya didn’t write a caption to the post, fans and friends still showed plenty of excitement in the comment section. “ridiculous 😍,” commented actress Storm Reid, who plays sister to Zendaya’s Rue in Euphoria. “Giving me 90’s grunge!” Kelly Rowland wrote. “Another level, another slay and another amazing year,” a user also commented. We couldn’t have said it better!

With the new year almost upon us, Zendaya has a lot to look forward to. In addition to working on Part II of Dune and the long-awaited season 3 of Euphoria, the actress is also nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe Award and is set to star in tennis film Challengers alongside The Crown actor Josh O’Connor. We can’t wait to keep up with her in 2023!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Fleabag'

