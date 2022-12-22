Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Reported Reaction to Docuseries Scrutiny Is Extremely On-Brand

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries dropped, everyone’s been talking about Harry & Meghan. The royal couple recalled their side of the story in the six-episode series, discussing the pressures Meghan dealt with the hands of tabloid media, their roles as prominent members of the royal family, and more. There’s been a lot of speculation concerning how the royal family feels about those claims, as well. But it seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking the response to their docuseries in stride.

“Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there,” the source said. Indeed, Harry and Meghan didn’t hold back in their docuseries. And the fallout from the Netflix project has been fairly swift.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be open to have a conversation with the royal family. https://t.co/NKEJ2snrrJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 20, 2022

Since the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan hit Netflix last week, there’ve been plenty reports speculating how members of the royal family feel about the claims the couple made. Some reports even suggest that Harry’s relationship with brother Prince William has taken a huge step back. But the royal family has kept mum about their feelings, choosing instead to focus on their respective duties.

Now that Harry & Meghan is out, though, the royal couple seems poised to finally near the end of this chapter. Harry’s highly anticipated memoir Spare is due out next month, and the couple already announced their next docuseries Live to Lead, which will hit Netflix on Dec. 31. All told, the couple seems relatively unbothered and ready to move forward.

