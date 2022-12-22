Kate Middleton’s New Title Proves What an Integral Part of the Royal Family She’s Become

As soon as she married Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton became an important part of the royal family fold. The Princess of Wales has taken on a slew of responsibilities over the years, and with King Charles III acclimating to his role as monarch, it is abundantly clear Princess Kate is going to be a vital part of this new era in the monarchy. In fact, Princess Kate just received a new title from King Charles, and it’s one that was previously given to another prominent member of the royal family.

Princess Kate is now the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, according to People. King Charles bestowed the role to his daughter-in-law recently, and it’s a position once held by Princess Kate’s husband Prince William. The role is perfect for the Princess of Wales, too, as she’s continued to honor the guards regiment on nearly every St. Patrick’s Day since marrying into the royal family more than 10 years ago.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday schedule seems to have been shaken up after Queen Elizabeth II's passing. https://t.co/jBU8zhUPTp — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 14, 2022

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise for most longtime royal watchers and fans. Indeed, Princess Kate’s role as a prominent member in the House of Windsor has definitely grown over the years. The Princess of Wales has taken on a slew of responsibilities, and has continued to champion causes of her own, including the Christmas concert that was recently held at Westminster Abbey.

With King Charles’ reign officially underway, we’ll likely see even more changes to the royal family fold in the months ahead. After all, the sovereign has plans to introduce a slimmed down monarchy to the United Kingdom, which means key figures in the royal family will likely take on further duties. But like most everything she does, we’re sure Princess Kate will handle this new responsibility with poise and grace.

