Tori Spelling Is Dying to Join the Housewives Franchise But Her 90210 Co-Star Was Reportedly Offered the Job Instead

Tori Spelling is no stranger to reality television, so it’s no surprise that she has an interest in joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise. However, Bravo TV and Andy Cohen seem to have other ideas — they wanted another one of her former Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars: Jennie Garth.

What makes this situation a little bit awkward is that Spelling and Garth have been BFFs for decades. Spelling spilled the tea on the situation on the ReWives with Bethenny Frankel podcast. Noting that “there was always speculation” that she might be on the show, the 49-year-old actress shared, “It would be like, ‘Tori Spelling in talks,’ and I’d be like, ‘What are these talks?’ They’ve never even called my agent.”

However, they did call Garth’s agent and offered her the gig. “When Jennie said, ‘Oh yeah, they offered it to me one year,’ I was like, ‘OK,'” Spelling added. “I don’t have any ego at all, and I’ve been beaten down for years, but I’ve got to say, I was kind of an OG Beverly Hills girl.” We have to agree on this assessment — and has Cohen ever seen Spelling manor? Come on, she grew up in a 90210 palace.

Spelling eventually confronted Cohen on his Watch What Happens Live talk show where she made a “super passive-aggressive comment about it.” Cohen gave her a response that is quite baffling. “That just doesn’t make sense, I would never think of you for that show. I just don’t see the connection,” he allegedly said. How is that even possible? Spelling even doubled down on her obvious connection to the show, saying “I’m friends with every single person on the show.” Alas, Cohen seems to have made up his mind about not casting Spelling, but perhaps Frankel’s podcast will stir up the discussion one more time.

