Leonardo DiCaprio Proves that Old Habits Die Hard as He Goes on Date with 23-Year-Old Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors

Years come and go and the tale that Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25 years old remains true. On Tuesday night, Dec 20, the Titanic star was seen going on what appeared to be a date night with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, Daily Mail reported. Though this is far from surprising given his reputation, it definitely feels disappointing… maybe even cringey.

During the date, the Oscar winner wore light stonewash jeans, a classic black t-shirt, a black jacket, and his signature baseball cap. Lamas also followed the black outfit memo with a black crop-top, flare pants, and a padded black jacket.

Prior to the date with Lamas, who is daughter to actor Lorenzo Lamas, DiCaprio was rumored to be dating model Gigi Hadid. Though 27-year-old Hadid and 48-year-old DiCaprio still had a significant age gap of 21 years, it felt like a step in the right direction. After all, she’s above the 25-year-old threshold and is a mom to 2-year-old Khai.

The two were first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they kept their reported relationship ultra-private ever since. According to a source to Hollywood Life, the actor preferred to keep “things private,” but was “a gentleman” and “quite romantic” with Hadid. Also per the source, Hadid was said to be “smitten” with him and “very much enjoys seeing Leo.”

Though their spark showed promise, DiCaprio’s recent outing hints that perhaps they broke up or their connection just fizzled out. We’ll have to tune in to see what happens next!